Ray Fisher, the actor who portrayed the superhero Cyborg in Justice League, has taken to Twitter to call out filmmaker Joss Whedon for the second time this week. On Monday, Fisher tweeted a video clip from a Justice League panel at Comic-Con, during which the actor praised Whedon as a “great guy” and said that Zack Snyder—who had to step away from the film due to a family tragedy—had “picked a good person” to complete the film. Along with the video clip, Fisher tweeted an intriguing caption, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.” Today, Fisher returned to Twitter to call Whedon out for what he describes as “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of Justice League:



Fisher says that Whedon “was enabled, in many ways” by Justice League producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. When reached for a response, a representative for Whedon declined to comment on the allegations.

Details of Whedon’s alleged on-set behavior are unknown, and while Fisher has yet to reveal why he’s chosen to speak out now, there is speculation that the actor may have been spurred by the forthcoming release of the “Snyder Cut,” which is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021. Fisher and some of his co-stars, like Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, have publicly supported the release of Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, and as the above tweet indicates, they might be motivated by more than their loyalty to Snyder or a dislike for Whedon’s cut of the film.

Fisher made his feature film debut in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and it was said that he would have a more substantial role in Justice League than he ultimately did. Whedon, who had recently come off of making two Avengers films for Marvel, was brought in to complete production and post-production on Justice League following Snyder’s exit. Fisher’s allegations are not the only time Whedon has been criticized for his behavior, though it would be the first time the filmmaker has been accused of any such behavior on-set.