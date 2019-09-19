Photo: PYMCA (Getty Images)

The strange saga of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got a just little bit stranger today, as the rapper—convicted on numerous felony charges after taking a plea deal earlier this year, and now cooperating as a federal witness against some of his former friends—alleged that musician Jim Jones was a member of the gang he’s also admitted to being a member of, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He also testified that Cardi B was a member of the wider Bloods organization.

(To be clear, by the way, we’re talking about the rapper Jim Jones from The Diplomats, not the popular cult leader and murderer.)

Per Pitchfork, 6ix9ine gave his third and final day of testimony in the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack today. Among other testimony, he identified a voice on a tape recorder suggesting that he “got to get violated” in relation to some of the comments he’d made about the gang as Jones. (He also threw some legal shade, describing Jones—who put out an album this year—as a “former rapper.”)

As to Cardi B, 6ix9ine was asked about her by defense attorneys, possibly hoping to suggest that he’d only associated with the gang in order to crassly enhance his music career. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been open about her associations with the Bloods in the past, although her label, Atlantic—which was quick to issue a statement today noting that she’d never been associated with the Nine Treys—probably wasn’t thrilled that its superstar went on Twitter to clarify that she was actually associated with a different chapter of the Bloods. (Said alleged tweet has since been deleted.)

It’s worth noting here that Tekashi 6ix9ine is a notorious shit-talker, which is how you get amazing legal back-and-forths like this one:

At one point, one lawyer asked the rapper to give examples of him “trolling.” When 6ix9ine pondered the question and failed to answer promptly, the lawyer loudly asked, “Did you tell others to suck your body parts?” “Yes,” 6ix9ine replied, his voice low. “Which ones?” “My dick.”

That being said, he’s clearly hoping that cooperation in these cases will remove time off his sentences, which, if served consecutively, will end up taking up the next 47 years of his life. (There’s also the fact that he alleges that at least one of the men on trial, Anthony Ellison, came very close to murdering him when the Nine Treys began splintering into smaller rival groups.)