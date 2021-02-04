Lil Yachty Photo : Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rapper Lil Yachy is set to produce and possibly star in an “action heist comedy” that’s “set in the underground hip-hop world of Atlanta.” That sounds fun, right? He was in Teen titans Go! To The Movies, he’s a young guy, he’s from Atlanta. There’s nothing to object to here, unless you’re some kind of stuffy old downer who doesn’t like a typically fun genre like “action heist comedy.” Alright, good news story. Let’s move on.

Oh, wait. There is something else that’s important. See, this action heist comedy is based on an existing intellectual property, and not one that you would think would lend itself to this kind of movie. Or any movie, really. We’re talking about UNO, the card game about getting rid of all your cards by matching colors and numbers, screwing over your friends by skipping their turns, and then yelling “Uno!” when you’re down to only one card. Lil Yachty’s action heist comedy is going to be based on UNO somehow, with him explaining in a statement that he played the game as a kid and thinks the idea of combining it with a story about Atlanta hip-hop culture is “really special.”

If we had to guess, we’d say this will be less of an “adaptation” of UNO and more of a movie that uses UNO in-universe as some kind of framework, like maybe Lil Yachty and his heist crew use UNO cards in their jobs for some reason? One guy plays “Skip” and suddenly you have to hold some hot cash for another round, another plays “Wild” and makes everyone… wear green? Or maybe the movie is darker than it sounds like it would be and Lil Yachty is taking out each member of his crew after pulling off a successful heist so he can keep all of the money as the UNO.