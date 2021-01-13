Ramy's May Calamawy joins Disney+'s Moon Knight series

Photo : Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Hulu

Marvel—faced with the tricky proposition of getting its audiences excited for the adventures of Moon Knight, a superhero best known for mental illness and driving a cab—continues to load up its upcoming Disney+ series about the character with high-profile talent. The producer has already tapped Oscar Isaac to star as the title character, which should get a fair number of butts in seats, and will now flesh out the show’s cast with a regular role for Ramy’s May Calamaw y. Per Deadline, Calamaw y—who plays Ramy Youssef’s sister Dena on the Hulu series—has been cast in an undisclosed role. (Moon Knight has a few different supporting characters and love interests over his 40-year history as a character, but none you’re likely to recognize by name.)

Marvel has put a fairly hefty focus on Moon Knight of late, in a way that seems to show determination to make the show A Thing, despite the lack of links to its MCU properties that are powering so many of its other Disney+ shows. There’s Isaac, obviously, but also a pretty hefty push to get young and interesting directors working on the project: Mohamed Diab will be helming several of the show’s episodes, and the studio just announced that indie auteur darlings Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been brought on board to handle at least a handful of installments. The show is expected to start filming in March, in Budapest.