Ramy is one of the better Hulu originals to emerge over the past few years, having couched its layered musings about life as a millennial Muslim in the base, often raunchy tropes of coming-of-age comedies. And, a s the trailer for its forthcoming second season makes clear, the show’s thoughtful explorations of spirituality , sexuality , and selflessness will continue to collide in ways both comedic and dramatic .

Joining Ramy Youssef this season is two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali , who here plays a Muslim mentor for Ramy’s onscreen counterpart, who longs to find his own Muslim community apart from his funny, if self-absorbed pals . “Help me kill my ego,” he pleads , prompting Ali to ask if Ramy’s showered since he last masturbated. “You must come to Allah clean, ” he says. Oops.

Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, and Steve Way round out the cast of the series, which will drop all 10 of this season’s episodes on May 29.