Ramy is one of the better Hulu originals to emerge over the past few years, having couched its layered musings about life as a millennial Muslim in the base, often raunchy tropes of coming-of-age comedies. And, as the trailer for its forthcoming second season makes clear, the show’s thoughtful explorations of spirituality, sexuality, and selflessness will continue to collide in ways both comedic and dramatic.
Joining Ramy Youssef this season is two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who here plays a Muslim mentor for Ramy’s onscreen counterpart, who longs to find his own Muslim community apart from his funny, if self-absorbed pals. “Help me kill my ego,” he pleads, prompting Ali to ask if Ramy’s showered since he last masturbated. “You must come to Allah clean,” he says. Oops.
Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, and Steve Way round out the cast of the series, which will drop all 10 of this season’s episodes on May 29.