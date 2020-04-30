Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Ramy finds a mentor in Mahershala Ali in the season 2 trailer for Hulu's Muslim comedy

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsRamyHuluTrailerMahershala AliRamy Youssef
Illustration for article titled iRamy/i finds a mentor in Mahershala Ali in the season 2 trailer for Hulus Muslim comedy

Ramy is one of the better Hulu originals to emerge over the past few years, having couched its layered musings about life as a millennial Muslim in the base, often raunchy tropes of coming-of-age comedies. And, as the trailer for its forthcoming second season makes clear, the show’s thoughtful explorations of spirituality, sexuality, and selflessness will continue to collide in ways both comedic and dramatic.

Joining Ramy Youssef this season is two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who here plays a Muslim mentor for Ramy’s onscreen counterpart, who longs to find his own Muslim community apart from his funny, if self-absorbed pals. “Help me kill my ego,” he pleads, prompting Ali to ask if Ramy’s showered since he last masturbated. “You must come to Allah clean,” he says. Oops.

Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, and Steve Way round out the cast of the series, which will drop all 10 of this season’s episodes on May 29.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

