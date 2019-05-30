Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo, voice stonier than peridotite, is obsessed with death. “I’ve lived in a world of death,” he grumbles in the trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, reflecting on those who died “fast with a bullet” or with “not enough left to bury,” which is a nice way to describe exploded people. This elegiac tone is both silly and completely appropriate in a series that’s found Stallone’s PTSD-rattled veteran murder untold amounts of people in a never-ending maelstrom of revenge.

Set to the strains of, what else, “Old Town Road,” Rambo sees his horse-riding bliss shattered by a Mexican drug cartel, who appear to get picked off one-by-one after invading his ranch. It’s Home Alone, Rambo-style!

Advertisement

“Bad things happen,” Stallone said of the movie in a recent interview. “There’s going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt.”

Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Yvette Montreal, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta co-star, while Get the Gringo filmmaker Adrian Grunberg directs. Its machine gun unloads on September 20.