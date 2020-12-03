Photo : Netflix

Gloomy English period piece, anyone? Next month, Netflix will premiere The Dig, an austere adaptation of John Preston’s 2007 book about the much-publicized excavation of a medieval ship burial in 1939. The British Museum calls it the “richest intact early medieval grave in Europe,” and we call stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan “great actors.” Today, Netflix dropped a trailer for the film.

“As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate,” reads a synopsis. “When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.” The historical context and surrounding fervor is accompanied by what looks to be plenty of human drama, with Lily James, Johnny Flynn, and Ben Chaplin rounding out a mud-soaked cast made quite emotional by this landmark find.

Watch the trailer below:

The Dig surfaces in select theaters on January 15 before arriving on Netflix on January 29.