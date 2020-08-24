Photo : HBO Max

Members of the very small but very vocal group of Alien: Covenant supporters (and its smaller Prometheus chapter) are probably a little extra excited for Raised By Wolves. HBO Max’s new sci-fi series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directed the first two episodes of a story that definitely looks like it’s treading thematic territory similar to Covenant—or what might’ve come after Covenant if Scott had been allowed to complete his trilogy. Scripted and created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), Raised By Wolves follows a pair of androids (including one played by Amanda Collin, serving serious Michael Fassbender android vibes) raising human children on a distant planet, where they’re teaching the little kiddos to be atheists. Everything is just fine until some other humans show up with their strong religious views and hatred of robots:

As with the first trailer, this series looks wild as hell: Futuristic viking people? Blood floating in space, or something like it? Android mom going Dark Phoenix on the viking people? No idea what’s going on with some of this stuff, but we can’t wait to find out next month (which is somehow only a few days away).

Advertisement

Here’s the official synopsis for Raised By Wolves, which premieres September 3 on HBO Max: