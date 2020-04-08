Radiohead is getting in on the weekly streaming series action

Photo : Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio ( Getty Images )

Now that computers have finally become—as the members of Radiohead once prophesied—not just merely OK, but actually pretty damn near indispensable for modern living, we’re happy to see the band itself adjusting with the digital times. Specifically, Thom Yorke et al. have just announced that they’re getting in on this whole “celebrities streaming their own content on the regular” thing as a way to kill time during our collective quarantines. Per Rolling Stone, the band has announced a plan to begin releasing weekly bursts of content, each containing footage from one of their numerous shows across the decades , kicking off with a performance from just after the release of Kid A in Dublin back in 2000.



Per a statement from the band, they’ll be releasing new shows every week “U ntil either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows.” The shows are being uploaded to YouTube courtesy of the Radiohead Public Library, the band’s own archive of its history, releases, songs, etc. All in all, the perfect recipe for mixing some self-alienating in with all the self-isolating we were all already doing.

The first video uploads tomorrow evening.