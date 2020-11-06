Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Rachel Maddow enters quarantine after exposure to "close contact" who tested positive for COVID-19

William Hughes
Rachel Maddow has announced that she’s entering quarantine this week, after the MSNBC host revealed on social media today that she’s been exposed to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19. Maddow made it clear that she herself has not been diagnosed with the disease, but is taking all the usual precautions to ensure that she doesn’t potentially infect someone else, which sadly isn’t the first time that we as a society have held cable news journalists to a higher standard than actual elected officials of late.

Besides presumably having an impact on MSNBC’s election coverage, Maddow’s quarantining is also a fun (?) reminder that the current electoral madness hasn’t stopped the whole pandemic things from also happening. (Thank god the virus hasn’t gotten the vote yet, because it outnumbers us roughly a billion to one.) It’s also a nice reminder of that other disease currently sweeping the nation: Kornacki Fever, as Maddow assured her fans that they’d be safe in the hands of the whole MSNBC team this evening while she was quarantine, including “the Great and Good Mr. Kornacki.”

