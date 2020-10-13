Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Rachel Brosnahan is a young mother on the run in Amazon's I'm Your Woman trailer

Screenshot: Amazon Prime

Julia Hart’s first two features, 2016's Miss Stevens and last year’s Fast Color, marked the writer and filmmaker as a talent to watch. Later this year, she returns with I’m Your Woman, a stylish ‘70s-set crime flick starring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan. Today, Amazon Prime is teasing the white-knuckle drama with a new trailer.

Brosnahan’s protagonist, a young mother married to a scheming thief, is swept from her home late one night, forced to go on the run with a lethal companion (Arinzé Kene) after her husband crosses his partners. As you’ll see in the below trailer, it isn’t long before she’s picking up a pistol herself.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, and Frankie Faison round out the cast of the film, which hits theaters on December 4 before premiering on Amazon Prime on December 11.

