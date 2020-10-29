Rachel Bloom to write road trip movie about 'N Sync superfans

Rachel Bloom Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

According to Variety, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom has landed the ultimate ‘90s kid dream gig (if you’re a ‘90s kid and a screenwriter, at least): She’s going to write the ‘N Sync road trip comedy that Lance Bass started shopping around last year. The movie has since been picked up by Sony’s TriStar label, and as we learned in 2019, it’s about a pair of ‘N Sync fans—based on real people Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington—who decide to spend a summer following the band on its final world tour in 2001 after winning an RV on The Price Is Right. Bass is producing the film and promised in 2019 that music would be a big part of it, but there’s still no word on whether that specifically means that actual ‘N Sync music (as in licensed and everything) will be a big part of it.

Advertisement

In a statement, Bloom described the project as a “musical” and said that it will “explore the nature of early 2000s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better.” She also added, “I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS,” so she seems pretty excited. It’ll be interesting to see if this movie does get the rights to ‘N Sync’s catalog or if it’ll jettison the ‘N Sync angle completely and invent a fictional boy band for these two fans to follow. Otherwise they’d have to hire actors to play 2001-era ‘N Sync, right? That seems like it would be tough for a movie that’s not a straight Bohemian Rhapsody-style biopic (the ‘N Sync biopic would probably be called No Strings Attached if we had to guess).