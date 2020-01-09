Rachel Bloom, Sam Richardson, and D’Arcy Carden team up in this Audible series exclusive

A new Audible series from the erstwhile hosts of the Thrilling Adventure Hour combines the easy listening of a podcast with the serialization of a TV series. Ben Acker and Ben Blacker (which are, somehow, not just anagrams of the same person’s name, as far as we know) created Cut And Run, the daring story of organ thieves who struggle with moral relativism and identifying ficus plants. Cut And Run features the voices of Meg Ryan, D’Arcy Carden, Sam Richardson, Rachel Bloom, Thomas Lennon, and Ed Begley Jr.



Samantha (Carden ) and Abe (Richardson) are best friends who steal kidneys for as yet unknown reasons. But Samantha makes sure they target only “dishonest people,” while Abe, a doctor, uses the money from their black market dealings to fund his research. The A.V. Club has an exclusive audio trailer, complete Samantha and Abe’s shenanigans, some doubts from Begley Jr., and an appearance by Lennon. Ryan assumes her final form by playing a kind and all-knowing narrator.

The six-episode series for your ears premieres January 31 on Audible, and is available for pre-order.