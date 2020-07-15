Photo : Facebook Watch

Whether he’s blurring the lines between horror and supernatural storytelling for young children or unleashing unrepentant teen slasher tales, prolific author R.L. Stine has always had a special talent for traumatizing the youth. The Goosebumps series has served as a gateway to the horror genre for generations of children, never hesitating to include truly disturbing details meant to instill lasting fear and paranoia. (Some of us still harbor a healthy dose of caution when we open the cupboard beneath the kitchen sink. Thanks for that, Stine.) But as terrifying as his imagination can be, there was a time when the Fear Street creator nearly went a little too far, and who better to share that story with than a bunch of wide-eyed kids?

In a Facebook Watch digital series titled Letters To _____, super fans are granted a surprise opportunity to Zoom chat with their favorite authors . The series is hosted by actress Anna Cathcart (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Descendants 2 & 3) and welcomes celebrated authors like Veronica’s Roth, Sabaa Tahir, Stephenie Meyer, (Twilight), Jason Reynolds, Angie Thomas, Elizabeth Acevedo, Ann M. Martin, K.A. Applegate , and Karen McManus . In the clip from today’s episode, Stine talks a little about being married to his editor (“Jane always has other ideas, and a lot of times they have better ideas than you do. It took me a long time to realize that”) and the time that he had to exchange a particularly chilling scene involving a creepy librarian with the much lighter image of them eating a bowl of live turtles. Classic Stine.

