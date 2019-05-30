Screenshot: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has just been charged with 11 brand new counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse, according to the Chicago Tribune. These charges are, of course, separate from the 10 he incurred in February, to which he plead “not guilty.” There are few details available at this time; however, four of the new counts charge Kelly with aggravated criminal sexual assault, which could carry a sentence of anywhere from six to 30 years in prison.

Three of the charges accuse Kelly of abusing a minor between the ages of 13 and 16. It is unclear if this victim is new or part of the charges issued in February. Kelly is due back in court next week to address the new slate of charges.

Since Lifetime aired the miniseries Surviving R. Kelly in January, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been flooded with tips regarding misconduct and an alleged “sex cult” within Kelly’s home. It has sparked a global #MuteRKelly movement, which has caused some radio stations and streaming platforms to expel his music from their rotations. In addition, it has influenced the public at large to re-examine the deplorable reputation that has shadowed him for years.