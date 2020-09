Diana Rigg, 1978 Photo : Evening Standard/Hulton Archive ( Getty Images )

Diana Rigg, the revered television, stage, and film actress who was most recently heralded for her role as Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game Of Thrones, has died. Per BBC News, her agent confirmed her death without giving a cause: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.” She was 82 years old.

More to come...