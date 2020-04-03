R.I.P. The Flash actor Logan Williams

Actress Brigid Brannagh with Logan Williams in an episode of Supernatural Photo : Liane Hentscher ( The CW )

Logan Williams, best known for his recurring role as the younger version of superhero Barry Allen in the early seasons of The CW’s The Flash, has died. No cause of death has been announced.

Advertisement

News of Williams’ death was spread on social media today by Flash star Grant Gustin, who posted a picture of himself, Williams, and Jesse L. Martin taken on the set of the series’ pilot. Gustin expressed his condolences to Williams’ family, and praised his talent and professionalism on set. Although the show eventually moved on from exploring elements of Barry’s childhood, Williams appeared in eight episodes of the series as the character’s younger self.

Based out of Vancouver, Williams also appeared on Supernatural, and had a long-running stint on period drama When Calls The Heart. Series star Erin Krakow offered up her own remembrances of Williams on social media today , calling him a “beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man.”

Friday's Best Deals: Children's Books, Circular Lamp, Memory Foam... Read on The Inventory

Williams was 16.