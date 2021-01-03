R.I.P. Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and That '70s Show actress

Tanya Roberts in 2008 Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Tanya Roberts—who played a Bond Girl in A View to a Kill opposite Roger Moore and Donna’s mom on That ‘70s Show—has died. The Sheena and The Beastmaster actress appeared perfectly healthy before collapsing after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, her rep told TMZ on Sunday. Roberts was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator but her condition, which the rep says was not COVID-related, never improved and the actress died January 3 at age 65.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Roberts—or Victoria Leigh Blum as she was known then—left high school at age 15 to hitchhike across the country. Upon returning to New York, she began working as a model and then actress. After starting off in commercials and off-Broadway dramas, Roberts made her film debut in the 1975 horror movie Forced Entry.



In the summer of 1980, Roberts was chosen to replace Shelley Hack on the fifth season of Charlie’s Angels, but the series would be canceled a year later. Roberts next starred as Kiri in the 1982 adventure fantasy film The Beastmaster, which she followed up with more fantasy and B-movie fare including Sins Of Desire, Legal Tender, Deep Down, Inner Sanctum, Night Eyes, Almost Pregnant, Favorite Deadly Sins, Tourist Trap, and Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle. The latter was a box-office failure and garnered Roberts a nomination for “Worst Actress” at the Razzie Awards.

Roberts followed up that flop with one of her most memorable roles, geologist Stacey Sutton in 1985's A View To A Kill. The actress would become known to a whole new generation of fans when she joined the cast of Fox’s That ’70s Show as Midge , the mother of Donna (Laura Prepon), in 1998. Roberts left the series in 2001 after her first husband, Barry Roberts, was diagnosed with a terminal illness. She returned to the series as a guest star in 2004 but did not have any acting credits after her husband’s death in 2006. Roberts’ final role was as Ellie Palmer on Showtime’s Barbershop: The Series.

Roberts is survived by her husband, Lance, and sister, Barbara Chase.

