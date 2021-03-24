R.I.P. Talladega Nights actor Houston Tumlin

Houston Tumlin at the Talladega Nights premiere in 2006 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); Houston Tumlin in August 2020 (_tumlin_/Instagram)

Houston Tumlin, the child actor who played Walker Bobby in Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, has died. He was 28. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed to TMZ that the actor died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on March 23 at his Pelham, Alabama home. His girlfriend, whom he lived with at the time of his death, also confirmed his death in a Facebook post.



“I’ve never experienced a hurt like this before. I feel numb, I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely shattered,” she wrote. “My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on. I love your smart mouth, your “i’m always right” attitude, your hugs, your kisses, your touch.. Just YOU! I just still feel like this is a really bad dream that I can’t wake up from. One thing is for sure though, I have the absolute best guardian angel a girl could ever wish for cause everybody knows you don’t play about me. I love you so much Houston Lee & thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other.”

Walker Bobby was Tumlin’s only acting credit. Though his role in Talladega Nights was small, he left a lasting impact on fans, having uttered some of the movie’s most memorable lines, including “Dad, you made that grace your bitch” and “Shut up, Chip, or I’ll go apeshit on your ass.” According to TMZ, Houston went on to serve in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

