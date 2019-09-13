Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Eddie Money, a staple of 1970s and ’80s rock radio with hits like “Two Tickets To Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died, Variety reports. He had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. A statement from the family reads, “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.” He is survived by his wife and five children; his family appeared with him in the AVX TV reality series Real Money. Money was 70.

More to come…