Screenshot: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sad news for members of the Nine-Nine family today, as Entertainment Weekly reports that Stewart, the 13-year-old corgi who played Captain Holt’s dog Cheddar in most of his appearances on the show, has died. Stewart’s owner/trainer released the news on Instagram today, including details of the dog’s last day, which included a trip to the beach, playing in the surf, and getting to eat some burgers from In-And-Out.

Although Cheddar first appeared on the show in its first season—quickly establishing his alpha dog bona fides—he was first played by Stewart in season 4's “Halloween IV,” according to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine wiki. He since appeared in four more episodes, including a memorable appearance during Jake and Amy’s wedding in season 5.

It’s not clear yet whether Captain Holt and his husband, Kevin Cozner (Andre Braugher and Marc Evan Jackson), will also be suffering a loss, or if the part of Cheddar will be re-cast as Brooklyn Nine-Nine continues its run on NBC.