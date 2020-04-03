R.I.P. soul legend Bill Withers

Photo : Michael Buckner ( Getty Images )

Bill Withers, the incomparable, Grammy-winning soul singer and writer who gifted the world timeless hits such as “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and many others, has died of heart complications. Withers’ family confirmed his death in a statement to The Associated Press: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.” He was 81 years old.

More to come...