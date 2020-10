Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning actor who, among his dozens of stage and screen credits, played secret agent James Bond in seven films between 1962 and 1983, is dead. The BBC reports that Connery died in his sleep while in the Bahamas; according to his son, Jason, Connery had been “ unwell for some time. ” He was 90.



More to come…