Photo : Mark Davis ( Getty Images )

Sam Lloyd has died. Best known for his role as sad-sack lawyer/a capella enthusiast Ted Buckland on long-running NBC sitcom Scrubs, Lloyd was a veteran character actor with more than 60 credits to his name across a 30-year career. Lloyd was diagnosed with inoperable cancer last year; numerous members of the Scrubs family organized a GoFundMe at the time to help pay his medical costs. Lloyd’s death was reported on social media today by co-star Robert Maschio; he was 56.

