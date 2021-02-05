Christopher Plummer Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

Christopher Plummer, the actor best known for his work in The Sound Of Music and Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World, has died. Per Deadline, Plummer’s death was confirmed by his manager of 46 years, Lou Pitt: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.” Plummer died peacefully in his Connecticut home. He was 91.



More to come...