Photo: Stephen Lovekin (Getty Images)

Cokie Roberts, the award-winning veteran journalist and political commentator, has died due to complications from breast cancer. Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday morning to her longtime home network, ABC: “We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness. We are hopeful that Cokie now goes to join her parents, former Members of Congress Hale and Lindy Boggs, her siblings Barbara, Tom and William, who predecease her, and her God.” She was 75 years old.

More to come...