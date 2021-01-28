R.I.P. pioneering actress Cicely Tyson

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering and award-winning actress whose fierce spirit illuminated both the screen and the stage, died on Thursday. Per Variety, her manager, Larry Thompson, confirmed her passing in a statement: “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.” As of now, a cause of death has not been disclosed. She was 96 years old.

More to come...