R.I.P. Peter Licassi, Killer Klowns From Outer Space star

Peter Licassi (left) with Grant Cramer and Michael Siegel in Killer Klowns From Outer Space Screenshot : Trans World Entertainment

Peter Licassi, the actor who played Paul Terenzi in Killer Klowns From Outer Space, has died. His friend and co-star Michael Siegel confirmed the news on Facebook, saying Licassi, who struggled with depression, took his own life on August 27. He was 61.

“In the prime of his life, Peter was incredibly talented,” Siegel wrote. “Funny, clever, an accomplished musician, (man, could he play the banjo) a wonderful actor and a brilliant comedian. His timing was impeccable and his ability to take an idea and turn it into an entertaining routine was his gift. But Peter was more than that. He was kind and generous and supportive and would do anything for you. He was tough too. he always stood up for what he believed in. He was a perfectionist and at times those moments were difficult to handle. But he was honest, protective and caring.”

Killer Klowns is one of horror’s great cult movies, a hilarious, imaginative, and, at times, genuinely spooky film that benefits from its vibrant ensemble. As one half of the ice cream-slinging Terenzi brothers, Licassi (alongside Siegel) brought a quirk and amiability to the film that made him a favorite among horror fans.

The Chiodo Brothers, the creators of Killer Klowns, also shared a tribute on Facebook. “It’s with great sadness that we share this terrible news. Pete will forever be in our hearts and his memory will live on. Our condolences to his family and brother in life, Michael Siegel. Depression is real and a serious illness. If you suffer from depression, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help.” See it below.

