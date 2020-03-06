R.I.P. Nicholas Tucci, star of You're Next and Channel Zero

Screenshot : YouTube

Nicholas Tucci, best known for his roles in genre fare like You’re Next and Channel Zero, has died. His father confirmed his death in a post shared on Nicholas’ Facebook page, saying the actor died of an unspecified illness this past Tuesday. He was 38.

Here’s the post shared by Alexander Tucci:

This is Alexander Tucci, Nick’s father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much. To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities...thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage...thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all...thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.

Advertisement

Tucci was born in Middletown, CT, and graduated from Yale before taking on roles in a number of independent horror films. In the indelible You’re Next, he helped anchor one of the genre’s best recent ensembles alongside Sharni Vinson, Amy Seimetz, Barbara Crampton, Joe Swanberg, and Larry Fessenden. He subsequently went on to appear in solid films like 2014 cult snooker Faults and 2018 slasher The Ranger. In addition to his work on Channel Zero: The Dream Door, Tucci also guested on series like Daredevil, The Blacklist, Pose, and Ramy.

Several of Tucci’s former collaborators offered tributes to the actor on social media. See a few of them below.

Advertisement

Advertisement