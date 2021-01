Siegfried Fischbacher Photo : Paul Archuleta ( Getty Images )

Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of the world- renowned illusionist act Siegfried & Roy, has died. Fischbacher’s rep confirmed for NBC News that the entertainer died in his Las Vegas home on Wednesday evening from pancreatic cancer. His passing arrives eight months after that of his longtime business partner Roy Horn, who died last May of complications from coronavirus. Fischbacher was 81.

