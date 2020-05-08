R.I.P. legendary illusionist Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Roy Horn—the iconic illusionist who, alongside creative partner Siegfried Fischbacher, established one of the most essential acts to dazzle the Las Vegas Strip— has died due to complications caused by coronavirus. Horn was diagnosed with the virus on April 28. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Siegfried confirmed the death in a statement: “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.” He was 75 years old.

