Jerry Stiller, the comedic mainstay and actor who was known for multiple waves of success, has died of natural causes. Son Ben Stiller confirmed the death with a tweeted statement: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.” He was 92 years old.

