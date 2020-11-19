Gundam Wing, Inuyasha, X-Men Evolution, Dragon Ball Z (YouTube) Graphic : The A.V. Club

As reported by The Wrap, actor Kirby Morrow—whose list of voice credits is truly staggering—has died. No cause of death has been given, but a representative for Morrow did confirm the news. Among his lengthy of list of credits are memorable runs on the English dubs of Gundam Wing and Inuyasha, where he played the soft-spoken pilot Trowa Barton and the playfully creepy traveling monk Miroku (respectively), as well as appearances as Goku in the later episodes of the original “Ocean” dub of Dragon Ball Z. He also had a recurring role as Dave Kleinman on Stargate Atlantis and recently reprised his role as Miroku in the Inuyasha sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Morrow was 47.

Advertisement

Stargate fansite Gate World was one of the first to report the news, saying that Morrow’s brother Casey announced Morrow’s death on Facebook with a note saying he was a “blessed and talented individual who brought joy to so many but also thrived off all your live and friendship.” Viz Media, the publisher behind Inuyasha, posted on Twitter that Morrow was an “amazing talent” and that the studio was “honored to work with him.”

Morrow also played Cole throughout the Lego Ninjago series, Anakin Skywalker in some Lego Star Wars projects, Cyclops in X-Men: Evolution, Tony Stark in Ultimate Wolverine Vs. Hulk and Eternals, Billy Katagiri in Gundam 00, Hot Shot on Transformers: Cybertron, Van in the Ocean dub of Escaflowne and Rey Za Burel in Gundam Seed Destiny. He also popped up on Arrow and Supergirl, and wrote and directed a comedy short called The Boxing Day Classic. That, again, is on top of truly iconic and unforgettable performances in Inuyasha and Gundam Wing, with his stoic Trowa voice possibly capturing Gundam’s core message about the misery of war better than any other actor in the whole decades-long franchise.

Advertisement

Friends and colleagues of Morrow’s have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Advertisement