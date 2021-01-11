R.I.P. John Reilly, General Hospital star

John Reilly Photo : Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

As reported by People, soap opera actor John Reilly—a longtime presence on General Hospital—has died. The news was confirmed by his daughter, popular Tik Tok personality Caitlin Reilly, who did not disclose a cause of death. Reilly was 84.

Born in Chicago in 1934, John Reilly started acting on TV in the ‘70s with minor roles on Apple’s Way and Gunsmoke. In 1974 he replaced John Colenback as Dr. Dan Stewart on As The World Turns, holding the role for over two years before Colenback returned. In 1983 he appeared on Dallas, and shortly after that he joined General Hospital as Sean Donely. He stuck around for over a decade, leaving the show in 1994—though he did return for a handful of special occasions over the years.

After General Hospital, Reilly remained an off-and-on fixture of various soaps and soap-adjacent series, play Del Douglas on Sunset Beach and then Kelly Taylor’s estranged father on Beverly Hills, 90210. In 2005, after the death of actor David Bailey, Reilly took over the role of Alistair Crane on Passions. His role was eventually reduced for budget reasons, but he remained a recurring part of the show until 2008. Later this year, General Hospital will air a special episode dedicated to Reilly.