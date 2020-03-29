R.I.P. John Callahan from All My Children and Days Of Our Lives

Screenshot : All My Children ( YouTube

As reported by Deadline, soap opera actor John Callahan—best known for appearing on All My Children and Days Of Our Lives—has died. The news was first reported by Eva LaRue, Callahan’s ex-wife and former co-star, who posted a tribute to Callahan on Instagram that referenced his “bigger than life, gregarious personality” and his love for The Beatles and The Yankees. Callahan, who was 66, reportedly suffered a stroke on Friday.

Born in Brooklyn in 1953, Callahan played a handful of small roles in shows and made-for-TV movies early in his career, appearing in Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Three’s Company, Fantasy Island, and Emerald Point N.A.S. before landing a regular role on Falcon Crest as Eric Stavros in the mid-’80s. Around that same time, he began appearing on General Hospital as Leo Russell, setting him up for a long and successful career in soap operas. He appeared on Santa Barbara for several years, and in 1992 he joined All My Children as Edmund Grey—the role that would become his most well-known.

Callahan stayed on All My Children for 13 years, finally leaving in 2005. A few years later, he moved over to Days Of Our Lives, playing Dr. Richard Baker between 2008 and 2010. All told, IMDb says he appeared in over 800 episodes of television, which is certainly an achievement for any actor.