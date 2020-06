Schumacher in 2011. Photo : Getty Images

Joel Schumacher, the film director whose background as a costume designer brought stylish, over-the-top flare to movies like The Lost Boys, St. Elmo’s Fire, Batman Forever, and Batman And Robin, has died. According to Variety, Schumacher died earlier today in New York City after a yearl ong battle with cancer. He was 80.



Advertisement

More to come...