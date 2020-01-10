R.I.P. Harry Hains from American Horror Story and The OA

Photo : Jerritt Clark ( Getty Images for Airgraft )

As reported by Deadline, Australian actor Harry Hains, who appeared in the hotel season of American Horror Story and on Netflix’s The OA, has died. A cause of death hasn’t been given, but in an Instagram post from his mother (actress Jane Badler), she referenced that Hains had “struggled with mental illness and addiction.” Hains was 27.

In addition to playing a man who was killed by Jeffrey Dahmer on American Horror Story, Hains worked as a model and performed as a musician under the name Antiboy. He also had a handful of roles in small indie films, like Groupies, Peridot, and The Surface, and he appeared in an episode of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. In her post, Badler said, “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time,” adding, “I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”