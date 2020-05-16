R.I.P. Fred Willard

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Fred Willard has died. One of the finest minds of multiple generations of comedy superstars, Willard was almost always one of the funniest parts of more than 300 projects—perhaps most prominently in Christopher Guest’s Best In Show and A Mighty Wind, but also literally hundreds of other endeavors—in a comedy career that stretched across nearly 6 decades of television and film. Barreling into almost any scenario imaginable with a comic energy that frequently outpaced performers 40 years his junior, the Ohio native projected warmth and chaos into everything he touched in equal measure. Per Rolling Stone, he died today of natural causes, at the age of 86.

More to come…