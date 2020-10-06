Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:oBITS
oBITSEddie Van HalenVan Halen
40
Eddie Van Halen in 2015
Photo: Daniel Knighton (Getty Images)

Eddie Van Halen, the beloved rocker whose namesake band dominated the charts, has died. A rep for Van Halen confirmed to Variety that he died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Van Halen’s son, Wolf, also confirmed the news via Twitter. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on or off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

More to come...

