Photo: Mireya Acierto (Getty Images)

Chris March has died. A former finalist on the fourth season of Project Runway—as well as a well-known and celebrated costumer and designer in his own right—March reportedly died of a heart attack earlier this week. He was 54.



March was a major presence in the fourth season of the long-running reality show, both for his designs, and for his memorable personality—including a larger than life laugh that was frequently imitated by his fellow contestants. Recognizing both his talent and charisma, Bravo followed up his stint on the competition series by offering him his own show, Mad Fashion, which ran for 10 episodes; he was later brought back to Project Runway for one of its All Stars seasons. Over the course of his long career, March designed looks for stars ranging from Madonna to Lady Gaga and many more.

Unfortunately, March suffered from serious health problems over the last several years; in 2017, he suffered a head injury after falling in his apartment, where he lay unconscious and undiscovered for four days. Although he survived, he underwent failure in a number of organs, and was placed in a medically-induced coma in hopes of some degree of recovery. Although he eventually awoke, he suffered paralysis in multiple limbs, and was forced to launch a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his extensive medical bills.

Bravo issued a statement yesterday, expressing their condolences for March’s death: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Chris March’s passing. He was a favorite among Bravo fans and the fashion community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will truly be missed.” Network star Andy Cohen issued his own tribute on Instagram: