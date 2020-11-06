R.I.P Chicago rapper King Von

King Von Screenshot : King Von/YouTube

King Von, the Chicago-born, Atlanta-based rapper who just released his debut album last week, has died. Per Pitchfork, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the still-nascent artist was fatally wounded in a shooting that took place outside of an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning. The altercation involved two groups of men and two off-duty police officers (neither of which were injured) , culminating in a total of three deaths, including the the performer. The Atlanta Police Department says that it is currently investigating the shooting to figure out who was responsible for the fatal shots. He was 26 years old.

Born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, King Von officially began rapping in 2018 after fellow rapper and collaborator Lil Durk signed the new artist to his record label, Only The Family. He released his debut and most popular single, “Crazy Story,” on Durk’s Only the Family Involved Vol. 2 compilation. The song would lead a three-part suite of singles aptly titled “Crazy Story 2.0" and “Crazy Story Pt. 3.” The second track would ultimate land on Billboard’s radar, peaking at no. 4 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100. Von finally released a mixtape last September , Grandson, Vol. 1, followed by the Levon James project in March of this year. On October 30 he released his debut album, Welcome To O-Block, on Only The Family records and Empire.

Rappers like YG, Rich Brian, and fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper eulogized King Von on Twitter. “ Wow. This year was so tough,” Chance wrote. “ rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it.”