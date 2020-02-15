R.I.P. Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island

Photo : Lia Toby ( Getty Images )

British actress and TV host Caroline Flack has died today , at the age of 40 . Best known for the five seasons she spent hosting ITV2's romantic reality show Love Island, Flack was well-known in the U.K. for a wide variety of presenting work. She left the series late last year, after facing allegations of assault from her current boyfriend.

Originally starting out as a sketch actress on popular comedy series Bo Selecta!, Flack worked steadily in British TV throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Her credits during this period run the gamut of the UK reality TV circuit, appearing in everything from The X Factor to appearing as an (ultimately winning) contestant on Dancing On Wheels, where she was paired with wheelchair user James O’Shea. But Flack found international fame when she stepped into the role of host on Love Island, a revival of an earlier British reality series about young singles attempting to find love, companionship, or just prize money in a villa in Mallorca. Flack spent five years commentating on the ensuing romantic drama, before ultimately stepping down from the series last year. She was replaced on the friend by friend Laura Whitmore; she gave a message of support for Whitmore taking the job late last year.

No cause of death has been reported as of yet. Flack was reportedly found unresponsive in her home earlier today.

