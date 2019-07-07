Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

According to CNN, Cameron Boyce—best known for a series of roles on Disney Channel shows—has died. TMZ adds that his family says he had an “ongoing medical condition” and died in his sleep as the result of a seizure. A statement from the Disney Channel referred to Boyce as an “incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person, and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend.” Boyce was 20.

The CNN story notes that Boyce, born in Los Angeles in 1999, was a “veteran actor at 19,” landing his first regular acting role in 2008 on General Hospital: Night Shift. After that he appeared the Grown Ups movies as Keithie Feder, one of the kids of Adam Sandler’s character. He was also interested in breakdancing, getting breakdance-themed roles in stuff like The LXD and Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, one of his first appearances on the network along with Good Luck Charlie and Austin & Ally.

In 2015, he played Carlos in the surprise-hit Disney TV movie Descendants, which focused on the children of various iconic Disney villains, with Boyce’s character being the son of Cruella de Vil. He reprised the role in various spin-off specials and sequel movies, with a third entry in the series coming later this summer—filming wrapped last year, though the CNN story doesn’t say if Boyce’s death has altered any plans for the movie.

Boyce’s biggest role, however, was in the long-running Disney Channel series Jessie, where Debby Ryan played a nanny working for a rich family in New York. Boyce played one of the kids in her care. He also went on to star in Jake And The Never Land Pirates for a time, and before his death he was set to appear in HBO’s upcoming comedy project Mrs. Fletcher.

Kenny Ortega, the director of Descendants, posted a tribute to Boyce on Instagram: