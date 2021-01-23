R.I.P. broadcasting legend Larry King

Larry King Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

Larry King, the broadcasting luminary who had established his legacy through a number of talk shows over the course of over 50 years, has died. Per CNN, Ora Media, the production company that King co-founded, announced his death with an official statement on Facebook. “ “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” it reads . “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.” King was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 for over a week; however, an official cause of death has not been released. He was 87.

More to come...