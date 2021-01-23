R.I.P. broadcasting legend Larry King

Larry King, the broadcasting luminary who had established his legacy through a number of talk shows over the course of over 50 years, has died. Per CNN, Ora Media, the production company that King co-founded, announced his death with an official statement on Facebook. ““With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” it reads. “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.” King was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 for over a week; however, an official cause of death has not been released. He was 87.
