R.I.P. Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters

Photo : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images )

As reported by Variety, Bonnie Pointer of iconic R&B group The Pointer Sisters—and her own successful solo career—has died. The news was confirmed in a statement from her sister, Anita Pointer, saying, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” adding, “Our family is devastated.” Anita Pointer’s statement went on to talk about how Bonnie was her best friend, saying, “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.” A cause of death has not been given. Pointer was 69.

Advertisement

Born Patricia Pointer in 1950, Bonnie Pointer began singing with her youngest sister June as teenager in the ‘60s. The duo officially became The Pointer Sisters when Anita joined, followed shortly by older sister Ruth Pointer in the ‘70s, and the group released its debut album in 1973 (featuring the hit “Yes We Can Can”). A year later, The Pointer Sisters landed a Best Vocal By A Duo Or Group Grammy for the country song “Fairytale,” with Bonnie and Anita Pointer also receiving Best Country Song nominations for writing the track.

In 1977, after the group’s fourth album (Having A Party) was met with relative disinterest, Bonnie Pointer left The Pointer Sisters to break out on her own as a solo artist. While her sisters went on to even more commercial success and critical acclaim with hits like “Fire” and “Neutron Dance,” Bonnie Pointer signed to Motown and released hits of her own, including a disco cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You” by The Elgins.

Pointer continued to perform for decades and put out a total of four solo albums, ending with 2011's Like A Picasso. She also occasionally reunited with her sisters, most recently on “Feels Like June,” a track released just this year in honor of June Pointer (who died in 2006). A spokesperson confirmed to Variety that “Feels Like June” was the last thing she recorded.