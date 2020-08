Photo : Sarah Morris/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Chadwick Boseman has died. As the star of Marvel’s Black Panther—to say nothing of his career-making performance as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 biopic 42—Boseman lent quiet dignity and irresistible charisma to some of the most iconic roles of the last 10 years of film-making. According to the Associated Press, Boseman died today after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

