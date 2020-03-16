R.I.P. Beatrice, a.k.a. Stella on Modern Family. She was a good girl

Ed O’Neill on Modern Family Screenshot : ABC ( YouTube )

The Modern Family cast is mourning the loss of their four-legged costar after it was announced Monday that Beatrice, the French bulldog who played Stella on the ABC sitcom, has died.

“Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice,” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted on Twitter when reports first surfaced Sunday evening. “We love you so much,” he continued, also posting a photo of himself and husband Justin Mikita with the dog.



The organization that trained Stella, Good Dog Animals, confirmed the reports Monday morning, revealing 9-year-old Beatrice had been rushed to the emergency room after suffering complications due to having fluid around her heart.

“With deepest regrets that we have to inform you all that we lost our beloved Beatrice. Our hearts are broken and we are devastated,” reads the tweet. “It was way [too] soon, but we are happy in knowing how many lives she affected. She will always be our brightest star!”

Beatrice’s owner, Steve Solomon, detailed the sad situation for People: “When they went to take it out, she went into cardiac arrest and they revived her. But after that, they soon lost her again and of course, in the power of everything to be done was done but unfortunately, it was one of those things that you can’t go backward on.”

Looking back at at his time with Beatrice, Solomon reminisced,“When she was a little puppy she was just as cute as a button. Never thought she would be the star that she was. She ended up proving herself to be a great puppy on that show. Ed O’Neill loved her to death just like the creators and that’s why they put her on the show.”

Beatrice was first introduced as Stella in season 4, replacing a dog named Brigitte, and remained on the series through it’s current and final season. Filming of the Modern Family series finale (airing Apr. 8) was completed in late February.

