Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

R.I.P. Armelia McQueen, star of Ain't Misbehavin' and Ghost

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Obits
ObitsArmelia McQueen
1
Save
Armelia McQueen
Armelia McQueen
Photo: Ryan Miller (Getty Images)

Armelia McQueen, a prolific performer onstage and onscreen, has died. Her death was confirmed by a friend, Dorian Hannaway, in a Facebook post (via Deadline) on Sunday, though a cause of death remains unclear. She was 68.

Advertisement

McQueen’s career took off after she appeared Off-Broadway with Nell Carter and Charlayne Woodard in 1978's Ain’t Misbehavin’, a production that found its way to Broadway’s Longacre Theatre before winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. McQueen continued to work in theater throughout her career, but she also appeared in a number of onscreen roles. She played Whoopi Goldberg’s onscreen sister in Ghost, and also played supporting roles in films like No Holds Barred, Bulworth, and Life.

Throughout the ‘90s, she starred on the Disney Channel’s Adventures In Wonderland as the Red Queen and guested on a number of the decade’s most popular sitcoms, from Martin to Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to Living Single to Mr. Belvedere. In recent years, she appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hart Of Dixie, and That’s So Raven.

Advertisement

Below, watch McQueen perform alongside Carter and Woodard at the 1978 Tony Awards.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond fails to come alive

Did Bruce Willis try to sabotage Game Of Thrones? plus other untold stories from a new oral history

Commemorative coin "informed by superhero graphic art" betting big on Trump's recovery

Alec Baldwin offers unnecessary explanation of SNL's Trump cold open