R.I.P. actress Carol Sutton, from Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and more

Photo : Rachel Luna ( Getty Images )

Carol Sutton, an institution in the New Orleans theater and acting scenes, has died. Although primarily known as a stage actor, Sutton was a regular go-to hire for any TV show or movie that filmed in the Louisiana city, appearing in everything from Steel Magnolias to True Detective to Treme and Queen Sugar. Per Variety, Sutton died on Thursday night, from complications of COVID-19. She was 76.

Originally emerging into the world of New Orleans theater in the 1960s, Sutton worked prolifically throughout her career, both in the theater and in front of the camera. Her first on-screen role came in 1974 with The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman; one of her last came just a few months ago, when she had a small role on HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Along the way, she played Nurse Pam in Steel Magnolias, lent her talents to American Horror Story, and had a prominent single-episode appearance on Queen Sugar—one that series creator Ava DuVernay paid tribute to yesterday afternoon :

Sutton was remembered today by the New Orleans theater community, and by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who dubbed her “ practically the Queen of New Orleans theater,” praising Sutton for her performances in many of the city’s most prominent theatrical productions, including turns in 4000 Miles and A Raisin In The Sun.

Sutton received a New Orleans Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Her death was reported late yesterday.