Charlie Balducci, an actor and one of MTV’s most recognizable reality figures, has died. The well-known personality was found unresponsive in his bed on Saturday, per TMZ. Balducci’s mother spoke with the outlet about his unexpected death, stating that her son did not exhibit any known illnesses or conditions. He was 44 years old.

A proud Staten Island native, Balducci become an MTV reality legend when he and his wife, Sabrina, appeared on True Life: I’m Getting Married in 2001. Alongside two other couples, the pair allow the network to document the months leading up to their wedding. In the episode, Charlie ran into an issue with a very tardy limo driver. The unexpected setback and Charlie’s Wedding Day anxiety merged into an explosive rant where he—marching down the residential streets of Staten Island in a pearl white formal tuxedo—threatened to “gut” the driver if he failed to show up. His “I’ll Gut You” rant became one of the most recognizable and quoted moments in early reality television, leading some pop culture analysts to label him and his wife as pioneers within the genre.

Rather than shy away from the hot-blooded moment, Charlie and Sabrina ultimately embraced the resulting attention and learned to laugh at the famous scene. In a 2013 20/20 interview with ABC, the pair said that they didn’t regret doing the show or the blow-up. “In defense of myself, I really did what any Staten Islander would have done in that situation,” Charlie said before explaining the reason for his temporary rage: “We go to the family’s church and the priest is telling me all the things I’ve got to do. And I’m, like, ‘Listen, is there anything you need me, to specifically do?’ He pulls me to the side, he says, ‘No, but there’s something I don’t want you to do.’ I go, ‘What’s that?’ He goes, ‘Don’t be late.’” The rest, as Charlie notes, is history, and he later went on to appear in a number of shows, including MTV’s Marital Bliss and Famous For 15. He was also a returning guest panelist on The Ricki Lake Show and an actor, taking on small roles in a few indie films and, in one case, All My Children.

Charlie saw his brief moment of celebrity as a chance to seriously help his home of Staten Island: He started a nonprofit organization called NYC Arts Cypher, where at-risk youths were given opportunities to explore their potential through art and entertainment. Of the organization’s initiatives, the most prominent was its determination to combat bullying, signaling the former reality personality’s personal growth and passion for positive change. He is survived by his wife Sabrina and two sons.